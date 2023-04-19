Kerala CM to inaugurate Pravesanotsavam on June 1

April 19, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the school Pravesanotsavam on June 1.

This was announced at a meeting of teachers’ organisations convened by Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty to review the arrangements for school reopening after the summer vacations.

Maximum teachers will visit students’ houses to attract them to State schools. Parents’ meetings will be held in each schools during vacations.

Plus One admissions will begin once the SSLC and CBSE Class 10 results are announced. A decision will be taken on the basis of the report of the committee set up to study higher secondary batch reorganisation.

The functioning of committees set up to create awareness in schools of the ills of substance abuse will be strengthened.

The government will soon issue a clarification on reservation for the differently abled to smoothen teacher appointments in aided schools.

Draft of new norms for higher secondary teacher transfers will be given to teachers’ organisations for their feedback, it was decided at the meeting.

The issue of staff fixation also came up for discussion. The final staff fixation report is yet to be published despite many assurances. With many teacher rank lists set to lapse next month, those on the list will lose an opportunity to get appointed, it was pointed out.

The meeting demanded a discussion on the Khader committee report.

The meeting decided to hold discussions with the SCERT on preparing textbooks in the wake of the NCERT making many deletions related to social sciences from school textbooks.