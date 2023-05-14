Kerala CM to inaugurate pattaya mela in Palakkad on Monday

May 14, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a district-level title deed distribution mela (pattaya mela) at Fort Maidan here on Monday. As many as 17,845 pattayas (land title deeds) will be distributed at the function. This will be the biggest number in the State.

There will be 16,823 land tribunal pattayas, 394 pattayas under 1964 land assignment rules, 340 pattayas under the Kerala Land Reforms Act of 1963, 11 pattayas under the Kerala Scheduled Tribes (Restriction on Transfer of Lands) Act of 1999, and 277 pattayas under the Forest Rights Act of 2005.

The mela is being held as part of the Revenue department’s ‘land for all, records for all land, and all services smart’ scheme. The land tribunal pattayas were prepared by sorting out the files pending since 2000.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan will preside over the function. Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty, Minister for Local Administration and Excise M.B. Rajesh, V.K. Sreekandam, MP, Ramya Haridas, MP, and E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, will be guests at the function.

The Chief Minister will also declare the completion of the 100th smart village office under the Rebuild Kerala project.

MLAs Shafi Parambil, K. Santhakumari, A. Prabhakaran, K. Babu, Mohammed Muhsin, P. Mammikutty, N. Shamsuddin, K. Premkumar, K.D. Prasenan, and P.P. Sumod, district panchayat president K. Binumol, Palakkad municipal chairperson Priya Ajayan, land revenue joint commissioner Arjun Pandian, revenue additional chief secretary A. Jayathilak, and District Collector S. Chithra will attend.