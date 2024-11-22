Kerala CM to inaugurate new court complex in Thalassery on Dec. 26

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the new court building complex at the judicial headquarters of Kannur district in Thalassery on December 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state-of-the-art complex, constructed at a cost of ₹57 crore through Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board funds, will unify 14 courts into a single eight-storey structure.

The new complex features 136 rooms, including witness restrooms, a breastfeeding centre, a bank, a post office, and a canteen. It also provides facilities for legal professionals, such as restrooms for lawyers, women advocates, and clerks, along with a library and a refrigerated auditorium for judicial officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The disability-friendly design ensures accessibility, while solar energy systems, installed at a cost of ₹80 lakh, will power the building.

The Thalassery Court, established in 1802, serves as the judicial headquarters for Kannur district. The new building will house the Principal Sessions Court, four additional district courts, a family court, a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, a POCSO special court, two assistant sessions courts, the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court, and two magistrate courts.

A review meeting ahead of the inauguration was presided over by District Sessions Judge K.T. Nisar Ahammed and inaugurated by Speaker A.N. Shamseer.

The organising committee has been formed for the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.