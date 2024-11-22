 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

Kerala CM to inaugurate new court complex in Thalassery on Dec. 26

Published - November 22, 2024 11:51 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the new court building complex at the judicial headquarters of Kannur district in Thalassery on December 26.

The state-of-the-art complex, constructed at a cost of ₹57 crore through Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board funds, will unify 14 courts into a single eight-storey structure.

The new complex features 136 rooms, including witness restrooms, a breastfeeding centre, a bank, a post office, and a canteen. It also provides facilities for legal professionals, such as restrooms for lawyers, women advocates, and clerks, along with a library and a refrigerated auditorium for judicial officers.

The disability-friendly design ensures accessibility, while solar energy systems, installed at a cost of ₹80 lakh, will power the building.

The Thalassery Court, established in 1802, serves as the judicial headquarters for Kannur district. The new building will house the Principal Sessions Court, four additional district courts, a family court, a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, a POCSO special court, two assistant sessions courts, the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court, and two magistrate courts.

A review meeting ahead of the inauguration was presided over by District Sessions Judge K.T. Nisar Ahammed and inaugurated by Speaker A.N. Shamseer.

The organising committee has been formed for the event.

Published - November 22, 2024 11:51 pm IST

Related Topics

Kannur / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.