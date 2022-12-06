Kerala CM to inaugurate conference on climate change and development on Wednesday

December 06, 2022 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government’s Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI) and the Environment department are jointly organising a two-day ‘Partners’ Meet’ on climate change and development in collaboration with the World Bank beginning on Wednesday at Kovalam here. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the conference.

World Bank South Asia regional director (Sustainable Development) John A. Roome, Agence Française de Développement (AFD – French Development Agency) country director Bruno Bosle, International Solar Alliance chief of operations Joshua Wycliffe, Chief Secretary V.P. Joy, M. Vincent, MLA, Additional Chief Secretary V. Venu and RKI chief executive officer Bishwanath Sinha will also participate.

The Kerala State Action Plan on Climate Change 2.0 and World Bank reports will be launched on the occasion. AFD will also sign an agreement to provide a performance-based loan of 100 million euros to Kerala.

Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change secretary Leela Nandan, World Bank practice manager Abhas Jha, Additional Chief Secretary Sarada G. Muraleedharan, Assam Chief Secretary Paban Borthakur, Uttarakhand Additional Secretary Savin Bansal and Odisha State Disaster Management Authority managing director Pradeep Kumar Jena will participate in a session on ‘national and sub-national leadership for inclusive and resilient growth.’

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will deliver the valedictory address on Thursday. NITI Aayog chief executive officer Parameswaran Iyer will also speak on the occasion.

