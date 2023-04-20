Kerala CM to inaugurate academic block of Konni medical college on Monday

April 20, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The newly built academic block of the Government Medical College at Konni will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on April 24. Health Minister Veena George will preside over the event.

With a built-up area of of 1,65,000 sq ft spanning four floors, the new block encompasses modern amenities and is expected to serve as a study and research hub for both students and faculty members alike. Departments such as Anatomy, Physiology, Pharmacology, Biochemistry, Pathology and others will function from the block.

Of the three lecture halls in the building, 150 students can be accommodated in two of these, while the remaining one has the capacity to accommodate 200 students. The library will operate in a total area of 15,000 sq ft across two floors. Nine study labs and a hall that can accommodate 400 persons too has been set up in the building.

The Phase II development works at the hospital here is being carried out at a cost of ₹352 crore from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The phase envisages construction of a new hospital building with 200 beds, a complex of 11 floors with apartments, an administration block with two floors, hostels for students and so on.

The Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSC), meanwhile, is working on establishing five state-of-the art modular operation theatres at the hospital.