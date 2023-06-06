Kerala CM to begin foreign trip with visit to 9/11 memorial in New York

June 06, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will kick-start his U.S. and Cuba trips from June 9 by paying a visit to the 9/11 memorial in New York, which will be followed by a visit to the United Nations headquarters on the same day. He will inaugurate the American Regional Conference of the Loka Kerala Sabha on June 10 at the Marriott Marquis in Time Square.

Speaker A. N. Shamseer will preside over the conference which will be attended by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, prominent members of Loka Kerala Sabha, Chief Secretary V.P. Joy and other senior officials.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate a business investment meet at Marriott Marquis on June 11 where he will meet with Malayalee investors, prominent Malayalee expratriates, IT experts, students and women entrepreneurs in America.

This will be followed by a public meeting in the evening at New York Times Square where the Chief Minister will address the expatriate community. On June 12, Mr. Vijayan will meet Martin Raiser, Vice-President (South Asia Region), World Bank, in Washington DC. On June 13, the Chief Minister will personally visit and understand the Maryland waste management systems.

On June 14, he will leave New York for Havana. The Chief Minister will attend various programme in Havana on June 15 and 16, including meetings with various dignitaries. The Chief Minister is also visiting places of historical importance, including the José Martí Memorial in Cuba.

