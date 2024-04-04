Kerala CM slams Doordarshan’s move to broadcast The Kerala Story

April 04, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has slammed the Doordarshan’s decision to broadcast the communally polarising and slanderous film The Kerala Story.

He said the national broadcaster’s move sought to besmirch Kerala and also spawn communal hatred. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government sanctioned the screening.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretariat said Doordarshan should not screen the divisive movie that played to Sangh Parivar’s bid to demonise minorities. The film propounded the divisive lie that Islamists snared Hindu women for conversion and sent them to fight jihadist battles in foreign lands.

