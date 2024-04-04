ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala CM slams Doordarshan’s move to broadcast The Kerala Story

April 04, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The channel’s move sought to besmirch Kerala and also spawn communal hatred, says Pinarayi

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has slammed the Doordarshan’s decision to broadcast the communally polarising and slanderous film The Kerala Story.

He said the national broadcaster’s move sought to besmirch Kerala and also spawn communal hatred. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government sanctioned the screening.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretariat said Doordarshan should not screen the divisive movie that played to Sangh Parivar’s bid to demonise minorities. The film propounded the divisive lie that Islamists snared Hindu women for conversion and sent them to fight jihadist battles in foreign lands.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US