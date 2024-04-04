GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Kerala CM slams Doordarshan’s move to broadcast The Kerala Story

The channel’s move sought to besmirch Kerala and also spawn communal hatred, says Pinarayi

April 04, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has slammed the Doordarshan’s decision to broadcast the communally polarising and slanderous film The Kerala Story.

He said the national broadcaster’s move sought to besmirch Kerala and also spawn communal hatred. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government sanctioned the screening.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretariat said Doordarshan should not screen the divisive movie that played to Sangh Parivar’s bid to demonise minorities. The film propounded the divisive lie that Islamists snared Hindu women for conversion and sent them to fight jihadist battles in foreign lands.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.