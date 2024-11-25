Kerala CM slams Centre’s stance on Wayanad landslide

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday (November 25) sharply criticised the Central government for its handling of the Wayanad landslide and other key issues, accusing it of neglecting Kerala’s needs while aiding other States.

Speaking at the Koothuparamba martyrs’ memorial programme, he said the Centre has taken a deceptive stance in court regarding the disaster and reiterated his intention to meet the Prime Minister in Delhi to press for support.

“The Centre refused to declare the Wayanad landslide a major disaster and did not provide special flood assistance. Despite assurances from the Prime Minister, Kerala received nothing,” he said, adding that Kerala is only demanding its rightful share, not charity.

On rehabilitation efforts, Mr. Vijayan assured that the State government’s plan would proceed despite land acquisition hurdles.

Turning to national matters, the Chief Minister criticised the BJP-led government for its handling of the Manipur crisis, alleging genocide and accusing the BJP and the RSS of orchestrating attacks against minorities. He also highlighted the Centre’s differing stance on the Munambam Waqf land issue, affirming the State government’s commitment to protecting long-term residents and resolving the matter legally.

“Evictions will not occur. The Waqf Board has been directed not to issue notices. A judicial commission has been formed to resolve this issue,” he said. He announced plans to approach the High Court to lift the stay on land tax payments while ensuring the residents’ safety.

The Chief Minister accused the Centre of attempting to weaken the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) by imposing stringent loan limits.

“The Centre is biased against Kerala, applying double standards on National Highways and KIIFB,” he remarked. He accused the BJP and Congress of colluding during elections, referencing past instances of vote-sharing to undermine the Left.

Mr. Vijayan also criticised Congress for its alleged ties with Jamaat Islami and SDPI, accusing it of aligning with these groups for political gains. “The Congress, which opposed EMS in the 1960s with the Jana Sangh, is now linking arms with SDPI and Jamaat Islami, sacrificing principles for votes,” he said.

He asserted that that the government’s policies and welfare measures have earned the people’s trust, ensuring continued support for the LDF