Kerala CM says India’s foreign policy seems to drift away from India’s traditional support for the oppressed people of Palestine

CM says India should use its global heft to restore peace in the region and should disavow attempts to aggravate the situation

October 12, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed concern that India’s foreign policy appeared to drift away from the country’s time-tested commitment to the emancipation of the oppressed people of Palestine.

When asked at a press conference whether the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] reckoned Hamas a terrorist organisation, Mr. Vijayan said the party’s position on the Palestine question left no room for ambiguity.

Mr. Vijayan said the world should respect the UN resolution that suggests measures to ensure the peaceful coexistence of the people of Israel and Palestine.

“India has a major role to play in the region. It should use its global heft to restore peace in the region. India should disavow attempts to aggravate the situation”, Mr. Vijayan said.

When asked whether there was a ban on Chinese sailors disembarking at Vizhinjam port, Mr. Vijayan said he was unaware of any such stricture. “It has not come to my attention. Let the international container ships start arriving”, Mr. Vijayan said.

