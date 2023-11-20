Kerala CM promises steps to improve tourism sector in Kasaragod

November 20, 2023 08:42 am | Updated 08:42 am IST - Kasaragod

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has promised steps to improve tourism sector in Kasaragod district. He was addressing guests during breakfast at the Kasaragod Rest House on the second day of the Nava Kerala Sadas on Sunday,

Acknowledging the district’s significance as a major tourism destination in the State, the Chief Minister said that comprehensive steps would be taken to improve tourism projects.

The Chief Minister highlighted the plans to explore land adjacent to Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for future development while emphasising the importance of Central assistance in these projects.

Representatives from various sectors, including Chinmayananda Mission Kerala regional head Swami Vivekananda Saraswati, Kasaragod Cherkala Marthoma Badira Vidyalaya administrator Father Mathew Baby, Abdul Khader Madani representing Kerala Muslim Jamaat Palankot, reitered IAS officer P.K. Jayashree, and industrialist N.A. Abubakar Haji were among those who were present.