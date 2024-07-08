ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala CM pledges action against appointment scams but evades direct response on bribery charge against CPI(M) leader

Updated - July 08, 2024 04:04 pm IST

Published - July 08, 2024 03:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Pinarayi Vijayan dismisses allegations of any wrongdoing in appointments to Kerala Public Service Commission

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (file) | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has vowed strong action against scams, including fraudulent appointments and recruitments. He, however, dismissed allegations of any such wrongdoing in appointments to the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC).

He was responding to accusations involving a local CPI(M) leader in Kozhikode who allegedly collected bribes from a doctor under promises of securing a position as a PSC member.

During Question Hour in the Kerala Assembly on July 8, Mr. Vijayan addressed concerns raised by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) legislator N. Samsudheen emphasising that the Kerala PSC has consistently upheld its Constitutional duties and has maintained a record free from corruption in its appointments. He also delved into “persistent efforts to tarnish the reputation of the recruitment body with falsehoods.”

While not directly mentioning the controversy surrounding the CPI(M)‘s Kozhikode town area committee member, Mr. Vijayan highlighted the various forms of fraud occurring in Kerala and assured that stringent measures would be taken against the culprits.

