Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tests negative for SARS-CoV-2

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday tested negative for SARS-CoV-2.

Mr. Vijayan was under observation after Finance Minister T. M. Thomas Isaac tested positive on September 6.

Dr. Isaac had been shifted to Government Medical College Hospital here.

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja, Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan and several senior CPI(M) leaders also were under observation as they had attended a State Secretariat meeting of the CPI(M) along with Dr. Isaac.

As many as 16 senior leaders had attended the party State secretariat meeting.

Most of them were above the age of 60.

