Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates India’s first supercapacitor manufacturing facility at Keltron in Kannur

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated India’s first supercapacitor manufacturing facility at Keltron Component Complex Limited (KCCL) in Kallyassery, Kannur, on Tuesday (October 1, 2024).

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister highlighted Keltron’s role as a model public sector undertaking (PSU) in the electronics and IT industry, stating that Keltron has set a precedent for other public sector organisations across India since its inception in 1974.

The inauguration of this facility marks a significant milestone for both Keltron and India’s electronics sector. “It is a matter of pride that Keltron, the country’s first electronics manufacturing company, is now home to the first supercapacitor production facility in India,” Mr. Vijayan said.

He emphasised Kerala’s leadership in various sectors, pointing out that the State is also home to India’s first IT park, digital university, graphene centre, and the recently hosted first Gen AI Conclave.

The supercapacitor manufacturing plant was developed in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and the Chief Minister expressed gratitude for ISRO’s role in this initiative. The facility, with an initial investment of ₹42 crore, is expected to boost Kerala’s status as a hub for electronics industries, while also supporting the country’s defence and electric vehicle sectors.

A broader vision for electronics sector

The Chief Minister noted that the Kerala government has set ambitious plans for the electronics industry. An additional ₹1,000 crore will be invested in the sector, aimed at expanding production capacity and modernising existing facilities. A master plan worth ₹395 crore has already been drafted for Keltron’s timely modernisation, with several key projects nearing completion. For instance, Keltron’s Karakulam unit is on the path to becoming part of the power electronics sector.

In addition, the government is actively working to connect national highways to establish an IT corridor, along with the development of an electronics hardware manufacturing park at Amballur. As part of the broader ecosystem, small manufacturing clusters, testing facilities, laboratories and tool rooms are also being prepared to aid existing electronics manufacturers in Kerala. “Keltron can play a pivotal role in transforming Kerala into an electronics manufacturing hub,” Mr. Vijayan said.

Supercapacitors: a technological leap

The new facility will manufacture high-quality, indigenously made supercapacitors that have applications ranging from electric vehicles to space missions. supercapacitors are known for their ability to store and discharge energy faster than traditional batteries, making them essential in sectors such as defence, automotive, and aerospace.

KCCL will produce up to 2,000 supercapacitors daily, meeting global standards and aiding India’s growing demand for advanced electronic components. The first phase of construction, including the installation of imported machinery, has been completed, marking the plant’s readiness for full-scale production. Within four years, the facility is expected to generate an annual turnover of ₹22 crores and an annual profit of ₹3 crores.

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by Minister for Industry and Law P. Rajeev, with Keltron Chairman N. Narayana Murthy detailing the project’s scope. Former Minister E.P. Jayarajan attended as a special guest, while several other notable figures, including MLA M. Vijin, Kannur District Panchayat President P.P. Divya, and KCCL Managing Director K.G. Krishnakumar, were also present.

