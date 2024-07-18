GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condoles death of renowned cardiac surgeon Valiathan

Published - July 18, 2024 10:06 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram: 

The Hindu Bureau
Dr M. S. Valiathan

Dr M. S. Valiathan | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condoled the death of renowned cardiac surgeon Dr M.S. Valiathan, 90, who passed away at a private hospital in Manipal in Karnataka early Thursday, July 18, 2024.

In a message, Mr. Vijayan said Dr. Valiathan, who played a pivotal role in establishing the Sree Chitra Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), was Kerala’s proud contribution to the world of science and medicine. 

He termed Dr. Valiathan a people’s doctor who combined traditional and modern medicine to serve the ordinary person. 

Dr. Valiathan, who earned his medical degree from the University of Kerala in 1956, specialised in cardiac surgery at the prestigious Universities of John Hopkins and Liverpool. 

Dr. Valiathan also served as the president of the Indian National Science Academy and National Research Professor. 

Mr. Vijayan said Dr Valiathan also had a keen interest in Ayurveda and studied the ancient science in depth. 

He remembered that Dr Valiathan had authored several books on Ayurveda medicine, notably The Legacy of Charaka, The Legacy of Sushrutha, and The Legacy of Vagbhada. 

Mr. Vijayan said the works explored the possibilities of Ayurveda in the modern age and brought the traditional branch of medicine closer to the common folk. 

Mr. Vijayan noted that the Government of India had honoured Dr Valiathan with the highest civilian orders, Padmabhushan and Padmashree. 

The French Government raised Dr. Valiathan as a Chevalier in the Ordre des Palmes Academiques 1999. The Johns Hopkins University conferred the prestigious Dr. Samuel P Asper award on Dr. Valiathan.

