Kerala CM objects to Governor’s statement on his ‘lack of credibility’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has strongly objected to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s alleged statement that the former “lacked credibility and had something to hide.”

Mr. Vijayan’s latest letter to Mr. Khan replied to the Governor’s accusation that the Chief Minister had kept him in the dark about the alleged use of proceeds from gold smuggling and hawala racketeering for anti-national activities.

Mr. Vijayan denied making such an accusation in the national media and also refuted Mr. Khan’s allegation that Kerala Police had stated so on its official website. He put on record his “strong protest against and disagreement on the insinuations and remarks, which are an intentional personal attack on me.”

Mr. Vijayan said he was “compelled to infer that there is, in fact, definitely something hidden behind this deliberate personal insult”. He said that he had stressed that gold smuggling was a crime against the nation, jeopardised the country’s economy and robbed the public exchequer of taxes.

On Kerala Police role

The Chief Minister reiterated that preventive action against gold smuggling was the exclusive domain of the Central Customs. The State Police had interdicted significant amounts of gold that had escaped the scrutiny of Air Customs and deposited the contraband as evidence in magistrate courts. Prompt surveillance has helped the State Police crack down on economic offences and arrest the perpetrators in significant numbers.

Mr. Vijayan said the State Police had supplied the information regarding gold smuggling to the Central government at the Regional Economic Intelligence Committee meeting on November 23. He underscored that there were no anti-national activities afoot in the State.