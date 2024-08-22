Kerala CM lauds Fire and Rescue Services personnel for disaster response

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has praised Fire and Rescue Services personnel for their effective and timely response during disasters. He was inaugurating the new building of the Peringom Fire and Rescue Services station on August 22 (Thursday).

“The Kerala Fire and Rescue Services has consistently been at the forefront during disasters, showing remarkable efficiency,” the Chief Minister stated, recalling their exemplary efforts during the 2018 floods and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Vijayan particularly noted the commendable work of the Fire Force’s Special Task Force and Scuba Diving Unit during a complex rescue operation at Amayizhanchan Thodu in Thiruvananthapuram. He also emphasized the unmatched rescue operations witnessed in Wayanad, where the collaboration between rescue forces and local volunteers was crucial.

“Climate change is causing disasters, and we remain vulnerable to these threats. Preparedness, including empowering forces like the Fire and Rescue Force, is essential,” he said.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the changes made post-2018 floods, including the establishment of the Institute for Advance Training In Water Rescue (IATWR) in Fort Kochi and enhancements within the Fire and Rescue department.

Mr. Vijayan stressed the importance of rapid deployment in rescue operations, noting that locals were often the first responders during emergencies. In response, the government had established a volunteer force integrated into the Civil Defense system, initiated in 2019. The Chief Minister praised the Civil Defense’s contributions, particularly during the recent Wayanad landslides.

The event was presided over by MLA T.I. Madhusudanan, with MP Rajmohan Unnithan as the chief guest. Kerala Fire and Rescue Services Director General K. Padmakumar was also present.

