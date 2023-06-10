ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala CM invites Pfizer to open research centre at Digital Sciences Park in Thiruvananthapuram

June 10, 2023 10:46 am | Updated 10:46 am IST

According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the meeting occurred in New York. Pfizer has a research centre already in Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lobbied with representatives of Pfizer, a global pharmaceutical major, to start a research wing in Kerala.

The Chief Minister is on a tour of the United States of America and Cuba.

Mr. Vijayan explored whether the Chennai centre could open a branch in Kerala.

Pfizer senior vice presidents Dr. M. Raja, Dr. Kannan Natarajan and Dr. Sandeep Menon attended the meeting.

Mr. Vijayan showcased Kerala’s public health achievements. He also spotlighted the State’s advantages in biotechnology, bioinformatics, statistics and applied mathematics research to woo the Pharma giant. The CM also shared with them the particulars of the Digital Sciences Park in Kerala.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the facility to the nation recently.

Chief Secretary, V.P.Joy, Principal Secretary, Suman Billa, John Brittas, MP, IT secretary, Dr. Rathan. U. Khelkar and Kerala Start-up Mission chief executive officer, Anoop Ambika, were present.

Mr. Vijayan is expected back home after the two-nation tour on June 16.

