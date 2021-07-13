Kerala CM in New Delhi to meet PM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is in New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Vijayan will seek the Central government’s support, including speedy clearance, for major infrastructure projects.

A State government official said Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod dedicated semi-highspeed railway project, Silverline, was on the top of the Chief Minister’s agenda.

The project is likely to cost the State exchequer an estimated ₹64,000 crore.

The 530-km rail corridor will prise open Kerala’s verdant hinterland to development, according to the government. It will reduce travel time drastically and take long-distance passenger traffic off the State’s congested highways. The mass rapid transport system will also help Kerala reduce its carbon footprint.

The Kerala government had granted administrative sanction for acquiring land for the project. It had submitted a detailed project report to the Union Ministry of Railways for approval. Mr. Vijayan is also likely to meet Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, to expedite several NH stretches in Kerala.

He has also reportedly got an appointment with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.

The CM is likely to discuss other outstanding issues with the centre, including GST compensation, COVID-19 package and expatriate issues.