Kerala CM hands over job offer letters to women under ‘Thozhilarangathekk’ project

March 08, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday handed over the offer letters to those who have secured jobs as part of the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission’s ‘Thozhilarangathekk’ project for women. As many as 26,000 women were part of the first phase of the project. In the second phase, job-seeking women below the age of 40 will be made part of the skilling programme. Government, semi-government agencies will play a role in the training.

Mr. Vijayan said the educational sector in the State would be made job-oriented, with skill development as a key focus area. The young generation had to be equipped to meet new challenges as well as changes that were sweeping the global job scene. The government had initiated drastic changes in the higher education sector with this aim, with more linkages to the industrial sector. Steps had also been initiated to ensure increased participation of women in the economy, Mr. Vijayan said.

He said that along with the government’s interventions, there should be awareness from the ground-level, within families, to increase the number of women in various professions. The government had launched the Digital Workforce Management System to help educated youth find jobs as per their aptitude. The local bodies in the State were also forming ‘thozhil sabhas’ aimed at connecting job creators and jobseekers at the local level, he said. Transport Minister Antony Raju presided over the function held at Ayyankali Hall in the capital.

ADVERTISEMENT