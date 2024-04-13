ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala CM, Governor extend Vishu greetings

April 13, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended greetings to the people of Kerala on the eve of Vishu.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his message, Mr. Khan expressed hope that the festival, which marked the beginning of a period of plenitude, ushered in “a spell of greater prosperity, contentment and togetherness, and strengthen our commitment to protect Mother Nature whose resources sustain us”.

Mr. Vijayan said Vishu has for long symbolised equality and will instil inspiration to elevate public consciousness, transcending social barriers including caste and religion.

He added the occasion must serve as a reminder to confront divisive elements seeking to sow communal discord in the nation. Let the Vishu celebrations thus serve as a stride towards forging a new world where brotherhood and equality prevail above all else.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan too extended his greetings, wishing the occasion eschews hatred and instils hope to overcome crises.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US