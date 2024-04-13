Kerala CM, Governor extend Vishu greetings

April 13, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended greetings to the people of Kerala on the eve of Vishu.

In his message, Mr. Khan expressed hope that the festival, which marked the beginning of a period of plenitude, ushered in “a spell of greater prosperity, contentment and togetherness, and strengthen our commitment to protect Mother Nature whose resources sustain us”.

Mr. Vijayan said Vishu has for long symbolised equality and will instil inspiration to elevate public consciousness, transcending social barriers including caste and religion.

He added the occasion must serve as a reminder to confront divisive elements seeking to sow communal discord in the nation. Let the Vishu celebrations thus serve as a stride towards forging a new world where brotherhood and equality prevail above all else.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan too extended his greetings, wishing the occasion eschews hatred and instils hope to overcome crises.