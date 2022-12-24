Kerala CM, Governor extend Christmas wishes

December 24, 2022 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The love of Christ for mankind and his message of equality, brotherhood and tolerance should inspire everyone at a time when communal forces are trying to break the unity of the State, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in his Christmas message on Saturday. Everyone should be part of the efforts to achieve economic and social equality, he said.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also conveyed his Christmas wishes to Keralites all over the world. He said that Christmas strengthens our faith in compassion, love and forgiveness which Jesus taught the world.