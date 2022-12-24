  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala CM, Governor extend Christmas wishes

December 24, 2022 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The love of Christ for mankind and his message of equality, brotherhood and tolerance should inspire everyone at a time when communal forces are trying to break the unity of the State, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in his Christmas message on Saturday. Everyone should be part of the efforts to achieve economic and social equality, he said.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also conveyed his Christmas wishes to Keralites all over the world. He said that Christmas strengthens our faith in compassion, love and forgiveness which Jesus taught the world.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.