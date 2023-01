January 25, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday stressed the need to cherish and protect secular, democratic and federal values enshrined in the Constitution. In his message to the public on the eve of the 74th Republic Day, Mr. Vijayan called for vigilance to defend the constitutionally guaranteed rights to free speech and freedom for citizens to profess and practise their faith.