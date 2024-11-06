Kerala CM criticises NDA’s proposal for simultaneous elections

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is incapable of implementing its proposal for simultaneous elections across the country.

Speaking at a public meeting in connection with the electoral campaign of Communist Party of India (CPI) leader and Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Sathyan Mokeri in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, Mr. Vijayan said the NDA would require at least 15 constitutional amendments, which would require an absolute majority, to bring this proposal to fruition.

The Chief Minister said that despite the NDA’s claims during the last Lok Sabha elections that they would win over 400 seats, they failed to secure an absolute majority. “They are well aware of their limitations but continue to maintain that they would adhere to their past agenda,” he said. Mr. Vijayan urged the public to remain vigilant against attempts to sow discord and communal division.

While he refrained from directly targeting Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress leader and UDF candidate, he said the upcoming byelection had been “inflicted upon the public.”

On new township

Addressing recent challenges, including landslides in Chooralmala, Mr. Vijayan commended the unity displayed by the people of Kerala in their response. He said he was hopeful of timely assistance from the Union government, reiterating the State’s request for a special package for the survivors. “The proposed rehabilitation project will be realised at any cost and modern amenities will be set up in the new township,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the Kerala government was actively pursuing alternative means to make up for the Union government’s failure to provide adequate assistance, which had adversely impacted the State’s resources. He criticised the Congress for not opposing the Centre’s stance.

He said the LDF government had successfully met the public’s aspirations, leading to overall progress in various sectors, particularly in education and health.

Munambam dispute

On the Munambam land dispute, Mr. Vijayan said the LDF government stood firmly with the marginalised in that region. He said a meeting would be convened after the election to address the issue. Hundreds of LDF workers took part in a rally held prior to the meeting.

