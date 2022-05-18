Kerala CM conveys condolences over demise of Abu Dhabi ruler
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday visited the UAE Consulate here to offer the State’s condolences over the recent demise of the ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Later, the Chief Minister shared photos of his consulate visit on his social media handles.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.