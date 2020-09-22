Kerala

Kerala CM convenes meet to end Church row

The Kerala government is slated to convene another round of discussions between the Jacobite and Orthodox factions to find an amicable settlement to the raging dispute in the Malankara Church.

The talk, scheduled on October 5, will be mediated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

As against the first round, in which the two factions attended the discussions separately, the two groups are slated to attend the discussion jointly this time.

While the Jacobite faction pressed the demand for a referendum in individual parishes, the Orthodox faction wanted the Supreme Court verdict of July 3, 2017 to be implemented.

