Kerala

Kerala CM congratulates Sreeshankar on winning medal at CWG

PTI Thiruvananthapuram August 05, 2022 20:42 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 20:42 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday congratulated Murali Sreeshankar, who won a silver medal in the men’s long jump event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Mr. Vijayan said Mr. Sreeshankar made Kerala and India proud, adding that was “an inspiration.”

“Congratulations to M. Sreeshankar on winning silver in the long jump at #CWG2022. He has made Kerala and India proud by winning our first-ever medal in this event. His trailblazing leap will inspire many youngsters. Wishing him continued success,” Mr. Vijayan tweeted.

