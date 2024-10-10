GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala CM condoles Ratan Tata's demise, recalls his support for State's development

In a post on X, Pinarayi Vijayan says Ratan Tata’s ‘unwavering support for Kerala’s development will always be remembered’

Updated - October 10, 2024 11:41 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI
Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata | Photo Credit: AP

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday (October 10, 2024) condoled the demise of Ratan Tata, recalling his support for the development of the State.

In a post on X (formerly twitter), Mr. Vijayan said: "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Ratan Tata, an industrialist with a lasting legacy in Indian history. His unwavering support for Kerala's development will always be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to his family and the Tata Group."

Ratan Tata, the former Tata Group chairman breathed his last at south Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm on Wednesday (October 9, 2024).

A Padma Vibhushan recipient, Tata, had been in intensive care at the hospital since Monday.

Published - October 10, 2024 11:38 am IST

