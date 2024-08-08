Kerala CM condoles passing of former West Bengal Chief Minister and Communist veteran Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the passing of the veteran Communist leader and former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee on Thursday (August 8, 2024).

In a statement, Mr. Vijayan said he had the privilege of serving with Mr. Bhattacharjee in the CPI(M) Central Committee and polit bureau.

He said Mr. Bhattacharjee was at the forefront of the Communist resistance against “the semi-fascist and authoritarian regime’s reign of terror” in West Bengal in the 1970s.

Mr. Bhattacharjee was the CPI(M)‘s bulwark against trespasses on the party and its workers. Mr. Bhattacharjee stood by the dispossessed and spearheaded their democratic resistance against the government’s brutal repression, said Mr. Vijayan.

As a legislator and Minister, Mr. Bhattacharjee’s embrace of the people and his display of organisational and administrative skills left a lasting impression. His role as Minister for Culture was instrumental in showcasing West Bengal’s cultural vibrancy, he said.

Like many Communist leaders, Mr. Vijayan said, Mr. Bhattacharjee was “the target of vilification and misinformation” campaigns. He also confronted street violence.

Mr. Vijayan emphasised that Mr. Bhattacharjee was not just a political figure but a staunch secularist and humanist. His spartan lifestyle set an example for communists and public figures.

Mr. Vijayan said Mr. Bhattacharjee shunned official and titular recognition for his public service. He declined the Government of India’s civilian award, the Padma Bhushan.

Mr. Vijayan expressed his hope that Mr. Bhattacharjee’s memories and life would continue to inspire those dedicated to promoting democracy, secularism, and socialism. His legacy will live on in the hearts of those he inspired.

Mr. Vijayan offered Kerala’s commiserations to Mr. Bhattacharjee’s family, party colleagues, and friends in the hour of grief and mourning.

