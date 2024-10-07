Kerala CM calls for stricter labour law compliance, seeks full inquiry into death of EY employee Anna Sebastian Perayil

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has emphasised the urgent need for stringent compliance with labour laws across the country. The tragic death of Anna Sebastian Perayil, the 26-year-old professional who died in Pune allegedly due to intense work stress, reflected the scant regard for such norms, he added.

Mr. Vijayan was responding to a calling attention motion moved by CPI(M) legislator P.P. Chitharanjan in the Kerala Assembly on Monday (October 7, 2024) seeking steps to urge the Central government to conduct an impartial enquiry into the death and the excessive workload in private companies.

Drawing attention to labour practices in the corporate sector, the Chief Minister said the incident has reignited discussions about labour rights and workplace safety, particularly amidst ongoing allegations of poor working conditions, threats of dismissal and employee exploitation in various sectors, including information technology (IT).

He pointed out that Anna’s mother had expressed grave concerns about her daughter’s working conditions in a letter to the chairman of Ernst & Young (EY). She highlighted issues such as excessive workload, pressure and the lack of workplace concessions that Anna faced in her role. In response to the outcry, the company has assured that an investigation will be conducted into such claims.

However, despite the serious implications of the incident, no criminal case has been registered yet, Mr. Vijayan pointed out, while adding that the Centre will be petitioned in the issue.

Legal remedy

Underscoring the State’s commitment to protecting workers’ rights, the government has stipulated the need for strict compliance with labour laws in its lease agreements signed with IT companies operating in Kerala. The violation of these laws would enable employees to seek legal remedy, he said.

The Chief Minister also raised concerns over the remote work arrangements adopted by many companies post-COVID-19. The existing labour laws, he lamented, do not adequately address the challenges posed by such practices.