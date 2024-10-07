GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala CM calls for stricter labour law compliance, seeks full inquiry into death of EY employee Anna Sebastian Perayil

Pinarayi Vijayan was responding to calling attention motion in Kerala Assembly seeking steps to urge Centre to conduct an impartial enquiry into the death and excessive workload in private companies

Updated - October 07, 2024 01:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (file)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (file) | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has emphasised the urgent need for stringent compliance with labour laws across the country. The tragic death of Anna Sebastian Perayil, the 26-year-old professional who died in Pune allegedly due to intense work stress, reflected the scant regard for such norms, he added.

Mr. Vijayan was responding to a calling attention motion moved by CPI(M) legislator P.P. Chitharanjan in the Kerala Assembly on Monday (October 7, 2024) seeking steps to urge the Central government to conduct an impartial enquiry into the death and the excessive workload in private companies.

Kerala Assembly adjourned after tense stand-off between Opposition and ruling front

Drawing attention to labour practices in the corporate sector, the Chief Minister said the incident has reignited discussions about labour rights and workplace safety, particularly amidst ongoing allegations of poor working conditions, threats of dismissal and employee exploitation in various sectors, including information technology (IT).

He pointed out that Anna’s mother had expressed grave concerns about her daughter’s working conditions in a letter to the chairman of Ernst & Young (EY). She highlighted issues such as excessive workload, pressure and the lack of workplace concessions that Anna faced in her role. In response to the outcry, the company has assured that an investigation will be conducted into such claims.

Watch | EY employee death: Do laws in India adequately protect the corporate workforce?

However, despite the serious implications of the incident, no criminal case has been registered yet, Mr. Vijayan pointed out, while adding that the Centre will be petitioned in the issue.

Legal remedy

Underscoring the State’s commitment to protecting workers’ rights, the government has stipulated the need for strict compliance with labour laws in its lease agreements signed with IT companies operating in Kerala. The violation of these laws would enable employees to seek legal remedy, he said.

The Chief Minister also raised concerns over the remote work arrangements adopted by many companies post-COVID-19. The existing labour laws, he lamented, do not adequately address the challenges posed by such practices.

Published - October 07, 2024 01:41 pm IST

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.