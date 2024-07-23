GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala CM calls all-party meet to muster bipartisan political support for govt’s anti-littering drive

Kerala government’s special drive comes in wake of public outcry caused by death of sanitation worker who drowned in Amayizhanjan Canal in capital city

Published - July 23, 2024 01:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (file)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (file) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called an all-party meeting on July 27 to muster bipartisan political support for the Kerala government’s impending drive to rid the State of garbage, plastic litter and water-contaminating raw sewage pollution. 

The special drive comes in the wake of the public outcry caused by the death of a sanitation worker who drowned while clearing the clogged and waste-laden Amayizhanjan Canal that courses through the heart of the capital city.

Kerala CM’s meet on waste management decides strict action against garbage dumping in capital

Moreover, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have signalled that they will make urban decay, the public health hazard posed by polluted waterways, recurrent flooding caused by choked stormwater drains, “stalled” Smart City project, dug-up roads and failure to complete the laying of sewage pipelines campaign issues to whip up anti-Left Democratic Front (LDF) sentiment ahead of the 2025 local body elections.

With urban pollution coming into sharp public focus and the Opposition politicising the issue, the CPI(M) announced a mass movement to make Kerala litter-free.

Coursing through the heart of the capital city, the Amayizhanjan Canal has become a noxiously black open sewer and breeding ground for mosquitoes spreading malaria and dengue fevers. 

Its degradation has also raised questions about the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation’s efficacy in curbing sewage and plastic pollution. 

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation cracks down on two major stores for dumping septage into drains

Most stormwater drains expunge sewage and large amounts of trash into the arterial canal, which remains choked with urban sewage year-round, except during the monsoon season. 

The canal empties into Akkulam Lake and is the most significant contributor to the scenic waterbody’s pollution. The Amayizhanjan Canal also receptacles waste from hotels, hospitals, shopping malls, auditoriums, marketplaces, and households.

Moreover, large swathes of Thiruvananthapuram city still need to be connected to sewerage lines, and the government’s bid to create an expansive sewage network connected to pumping stations and treatment plants remained in limbo.

The stasis has caused hundreds of houses and commercial institutions abutting the city’s canals and rivers to pipe untreated sewage directly into the water bodies. 

Poor state of roads

Hundreds of roads connecting residential neighbourhoods have remained dug up and barely motorable for years, a fundamental cause of arguably growing public ire against the LDF government. 

The Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation recently penalised two major retailers for dumping raw sewage into the urban canal. An official said the detections are just the tip of the iceberg, and there could be more big-time violators.

He said the government also planned to audit commercial and high-rise apartment buildings’ sewage and waste disposal mechanisms. It would also examine how vehicle service centres dispose of used engine oil, dead batteries, and worn-out auto parts. 

High-end technology and automation to clean stormwater drains and remove waste from canals are on the anvil. A harsher crackdown on the use of single-use plastic is on the horizon.

Clogged urban canals and stormwater drains were a significant cause of flooding, urban displacement, and distress, at least in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi Municipal Corporations.

The Opposition UDF and the BJP have repeatedly slammed the government for its alleged failure to keep the State litter-free.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said polluted canals were a public health hazard and an eyesore. He said garbage mounts and toxically polluted canals and waterbodies broadcast the image of a State in decline, not a tourist haven, as the LDF government claimed. 

Related Topics

Kerala / waste / waste management / waste management and pollution control / Thiruvananthapuram

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.