Kerala CM inaugurates Praveshanolsavam, asks teachers to introspect on gaps in science education

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on June 3 asked teachers to do a “self-introspection” on the lack of adequate number of global talents in science subjects in the State.

“The government will also review it. Teachers need to examine it seriously,” said Mr. Vijayan in his address after inaugurating the State-level ‘Praveshanolsavam’ marking the start of the new academic year at the Government Higher Secondary School at Elamakkara here.

Reminding teachers about the need to remain updated on the rapid advancements in various sectors, Mr. Vijayan quoted the example of new areas of Physics such as astrophysics, quantum physics and nano physics and asked how many teachers were aware of the developments in these niche areas.

‘Inculcate human values’

“Teachers must also examine studies that had suggested the need to improve Maths education in the State. You have to be in the forefront of inculcating scientific temper among the children. Teachers need to read journals in the modern areas of knowledge and transfer it to the children. Care should also be taken to inculcate human values in them,” he said.

Urging the stakeholders in education to strengthen the public education sector, the Chief Minister said that about 45 lakh students are enrolled in about 13,000 public schools in Kerala.

The NITI Aayog had rated Kerala at the top of the school education quality index in the country, indicating the positive outcome of the steps taken after the government launched its public education protection programme in 2016. To bridge the digital divide, the government had provided 1.5 lakh laptops, 70,000 projectors and around 2,000 robotic kits to the students over the last eight years, he said.

Mr. Vijayan said the revised curriculum for Classes 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 have been implemented by focussing on the need to enhance the skill level of the learners and to instil creativity in them. Various programmes have also been launched to ensure research-oriented learning, he said.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty presided over the programme.

Children received schools bags and other study materials from the Chief Minister on the first day of the new academic year. They were provided sweets and colourful caps as part of ‘Praveshanolsavam’ held amidst a festive mood across school campuses.