Kerala CM asks Congress to ‘decide’ if CPI(M) or BJP is its primary foe in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

December 05, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Pinarayi Vijayan posed the question given the Congress’s reported move to field Rahul Gandhi for a second time from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in 2024 parliamentary polls

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked the Congress to “decide” whether the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is its primary foe in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Vijayan posed the question in Thrissur on December 5, given the Congress’s reported move to field its star political campaigner Rahul Gandhi for a second time from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 parliamentary polls.

Mr. Vijayan said the BJP was barely in the reckoning in the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala. This rendered the CPI(M) the primary enemy of the Congress in the State, he said, adding that the LDF would field its candidate in Wayanad.

Mr. Vijayan said that the INDIA bloc was not an alliance and it lacked the organisational form of a political front. Its purpose was to ensure the BJP’s defeat in the Lok Sabha polls. The INDIA bloc has no say in the candidate selection of individual parties, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

