Kerala CM accuses Congress of goading supporters to unleash violence on streets to ‘sabotage’ Navakerala Sadas

December 22, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has accused the Congress leadership of goading supporters to commit desperate acts of violence to vent their annoyance at the “startlingly large turnout of people” at the Cabinet’s Statewide public outreach programme Navakerala Sadas.

Mr. Vijayan told journalists in Thiruvananthapuram on December 22 (Friday) that Kerala Students Union (KSU) workers had used chilli powder and steel pellets to confront the police in the capital on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Mr. Vijayan said Youth Congress workers had turned the capital into a conflict zone. He said Youth Congress activists had gone on the rampage, destroying Navakerala Sadas banners and billboards.

Mr. Vijayan said the Congress leadership planned street violence to coincide with the culmination of the Navakerala Sadas in the capital on December 23 (Saturday).

He claimed that a majority of Congress workers had turned their back on Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan’s call to boycott the Navakerala Sadas.

“They realised that the Cabinet’s public outreach programme is for the people and the State. Opposition supporters discovered that the Navakerala Sadas is neither pro-Left Democratic Front (LDF) government nor anti-United Democratic Front (UDF),” Mr. Vijayan said.

‘Champion Kerala’s cause’

He invited the Congress leadership to shed its antagonism towards Navakerala Sadas and sink political differences to champion the State’s cause.

“Congress leaders should take a cue from their supporters. It is still not too late for them to correct course and join the societal mainstream for the State’s development and transformation into a knowledge economy”, Mr Vijayan said.

He said the Congress’s attempt to blot out the success of the Navakerala Sadas by holding mock public trials across the State to put the government in the dock had also turned a damp squib.

Mr. Vijayan said the Congress leadership was peeved that the Navakerala Sadas had won bipartisan political approval. “UDF supporters flocked to the venues in sizeable numbers,” he said. Disappointment prompted Congress leaders to pour invective on the government, he added.

On Sudhakaran’s support for Governor

When asked about Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran’s public expression of support for Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s decision to nominate Sangh Parivar apparatchiks to the Senates of Kerala and Calicut universities, Mr. Vijayan said: “Mr. Sudhakaran has merely spoken his mind. The Congress harbours a core of leaders who are willing to make any accommodation with right-wing revanchist and fundamentalist forces. Many sport an ideological mindset comparable to that of such elements. The Congress is organisationally weak to isolate such leaders. Internal contradictions that split the Congress make the party vulnerable to an implosion.”

