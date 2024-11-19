Kerala chosen as best marine State in Union Fisheries Ministry’s awards, Kollam best marine district

Kerala has been chosen as the Best Marine State and Kollam as the Best Marine District in the Union Fisheries Ministry’s awards as part of the World Fisheries Day.

The State has been selected for the award considering its comprehensive interventions in the fisheries sector. Kerala’s record in increase in marine fish production, unique schemes for fisherfolk and fisheries sector development, transparent and timely implementation of Centrally initiated schemes were some of the factors considered for the award.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan posted on X that the award reflects the State government’s commitment to sustainable growth, welfare of fishing communities and innovative initiatives.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian said in a press release that the awards are a recognition of the steps taken by the government in terms of social development in the coastal areas and for the inclusion of poor fisherfolk.

He said that the government was trying to create a comprehensive change in the fisheries sector by integrating various elements such as conservation and sustainable development of marine resources, protection and advancement of rights of fisherfolk and their families, protection of life and property of fishermen and right of common consumers to get clean fish.

