ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala chosen as best marine State in Union Fisheries Ministry’s awards, Kollam best marine district

Published - November 19, 2024 08:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State has been selected for the award considering its comprehensive interventions in the fisheries sector. Kerala’s record in increase in marine fish production, unique schemes for fisherfolk and fisheries sector development, transparent and timely implementation of Centrally initiated schemes were some of the factors considered for the award.

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala has been chosen as the Best Marine State and Kollam as the Best Marine District in the Union Fisheries Ministry’s awards as part of the World Fisheries Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State has been selected for the award considering its comprehensive interventions in the fisheries sector. Kerala’s record in increase in marine fish production, unique schemes for fisherfolk and fisheries sector development, transparent and timely implementation of Centrally initiated schemes were some of the factors considered for the award.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan posted on X that the award reflects the State government’s commitment to sustainable growth, welfare of fishing communities and innovative initiatives.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian said in a press release that the awards are a recognition of the steps taken by the government in terms of social development in the coastal areas and for the inclusion of poor fisherfolk.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said that the government was trying to create a comprehensive change in the fisheries sector by integrating various elements such as conservation and sustainable development of marine resources, protection and advancement of rights of fisherfolk and their families, protection of life and property of fishermen and right of common consumers to get clean fish.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US