 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala chosen as best marine State in Union Fisheries Ministry’s awards, Kollam best marine district

The State has been selected for the award considering its comprehensive interventions in the fisheries sector. Kerala’s record in increase in marine fish production, unique schemes for fisherfolk and fisheries sector development, transparent and timely implementation of Centrally initiated schemes were some of the factors considered for the award.

Published - November 19, 2024 08:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala has been chosen as the Best Marine State and Kollam as the Best Marine District in the Union Fisheries Ministry’s awards as part of the World Fisheries Day.

The State has been selected for the award considering its comprehensive interventions in the fisheries sector. Kerala’s record in increase in marine fish production, unique schemes for fisherfolk and fisheries sector development, transparent and timely implementation of Centrally initiated schemes were some of the factors considered for the award.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan posted on X that the award reflects the State government’s commitment to sustainable growth, welfare of fishing communities and innovative initiatives.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian said in a press release that the awards are a recognition of the steps taken by the government in terms of social development in the coastal areas and for the inclusion of poor fisherfolk.

He said that the government was trying to create a comprehensive change in the fisheries sector by integrating various elements such as conservation and sustainable development of marine resources, protection and advancement of rights of fisherfolk and their families, protection of life and property of fishermen and right of common consumers to get clean fish.

Published - November 19, 2024 08:32 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.