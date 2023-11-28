ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala child who was abducted from Kollam found

November 28, 2023 02:17 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST

Abigail Sara Reji was reportedly abandoned at Asramam maidan by the abductors who are still at large

The Hindu Bureau

A crowd that gathered at the house of six-year-old Abigail Sara Reji in Kollam district of Kerala on November 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: C. Sureshkumar

Abigail Sara Reji, the six-year-old girl who was kidnapped from Oyoor in Kollam district of Kerala, was found from Asramam maidan in Kollam around 1.30 p.m. on Tuesday (November 28, 2023). Reportedly, she was abandoned by the abductors who are still at large.

Local residents had informed the Kollam East Police after finding the abandoned child in the area.

“Her health seems to be fine and the child will be handed over to her parents after medical examination and counselling,” said officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala / Kollam

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US