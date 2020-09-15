Kerala child rights panel to seek aid for sexually abused girl

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights will seek financial assistance for a minor girl suspected to have been sexually exploited at Palathayi in Kannur district.

Commission chairperson K.V. Manoj Kumar said a report seeking the assistance would be submitted to the government. An investigation will be held into the complaints of the girl and her family that the investigation officials did not believe them.

Mr. Manoj Kumar said he had gone to the child’s house to record her statement ahead of conducting a sitting at the Thalassery court bicentenary hall. Commission member P.P. Shyamaladevi also took part.

At the sitting, the commission took the statements of the current Chevayur circle inspector T.P. Sreejith who had investigated the case earlier and current investigating officer T. Madhusoodanan of the Kasaragod Crime Branch. The officials told the commission that they had questioned nearly a hundred witnesses in connection with the case. The probe was not over, they added.

Mr. Manoj Kumar said the police officers informed him of contradictions in the child’s statement. However, the doctor concerned had stated that the girl was sexually abused. It had been registered in the medical certificate too.

The statement of Panur circle inspector Faisali too will be taken.