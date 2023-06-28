HamberMenu
Kerala child rights panel seeks killing of stray dogs

June 28, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has approached the Supreme Court, seeking the killing of stray dogs in the wake of dogs attacking children in the State. The commission filed an affidavit to implead as a party in the case (5947/2019) filed by the Kerala government in the Supreme Court.

The commission submitted the affidavit along with newspaper and video clippings of stray dog attacks. It will be heard on July 12. The commission submitted the cases of a 11-year-old who was killed at Muzhappilangad, a nine-year-old attacked by three dogs in Kannur, and schoolchildren being attacked by dogs in Kollam. Lawyer Jaymohan Andrew filed the affidavit for the commission.

In a press release, the commission said the decision was also taken on the basis of petitions received on stray dog attacks on children that left them seriously injured and even caused deaths.

