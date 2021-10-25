Kerala Child Rights panel issues guidelines ahead of school reopening

KOCHI

25 October 2021 16:30 IST

Schools in Kerala are set to reopen on November 1

Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights held a meeting on Monday to discuss ensuring the safety and security of children at schools.

Schools in the State are set to reopen on November 1. The meeting directed local bodies to axe trees posing a threat inside school campuses.

Fitness certificates for school buses should be ensured, it said. The Commission will also recommend the government grant tax waiver to school buses.

"Commission will take action based on grass root level recommendations for the safety of children in schools," said K. Nazir, a member of the Commission, who presided over the meeting.

In his inaugural address at the meeting, Ernakulam District Collector Jafar Malik called for caution in receiving back children to schools, which have been closed for a long time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He called for concerted efforts by various departments in addition to teachers.