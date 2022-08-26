Kerala child rights panel gets new members
The State government has appointed N. Sunanda and Jalajamol T.C. as members of the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. The term of Fr. Philip Parakatt and K. Nazeer had expired on April 4 this year, and Ms. Sunanda and Ms. Jalajamol have been newly appointed to the commission led by chairperson Manoj Kumar K.V.
