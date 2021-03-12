Kerala child rights panel calls for compensation from teachers for lapses in exam valuation

Thiruvananthapuram

12 March 2021 21:33 IST

Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights notes that action is necessary to remind teachers of irredeemable loss to students due to carelessness

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed that compensation be recovered from teachers for lapses in exam valuation and the money be handed over to students.

The commission directed that a teacher who was responsible for lapses in valuation of a Plus Two examination paper and a chief examiner pay ₹25,000 each to the student as compensation.

Acting on a petition filed by a man whose daughter, a student of the Government Higher Secondary School, Thodiyoor, Kollam, secured A+ in all subjects in the Plus Two examinations except in English in which she got B+ grade, the commission asked the General Education Secretary, Director of General Education, and the Higher Secondary Joint Director (Examinations) to amend the exam manual to include disciplinary action, including payment of compensation.

The commission, comprising member Reni Antony, said strict action was necessary to remind teachers of the irredeemable loss caused to students by their carelessness and ensure that it was not repeated.

Though the score sheet of the exam paper showed 65 marks, the student was awarded 43 marks. On revaluation, she secured 72 marks.

Cause of agony

The father’s petition said that owing to grave lapse by the teachers conducting the valuation, recognition given to students who secure A+ in all subjects was denied to his daughter, causing her a lot of agony.

The commission said carelessness in totalling marks and an increase by 29 marks in revaluation should be seen as a grave lapse. These destroyed a child’s self-respect and opportunities for higher education and could led to intense mental anxiety, it said.