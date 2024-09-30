GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala Chief Minister’s office has become a den of looters and mafia groups, says BJP leader K. Surendran

Surendran says revelations by P.V. Anvar against CM’s political secretary and senior police officials have justified the allegations of corruption and nepotism raised by BJP

Published - September 30, 2024 03:47 pm IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau
BJP Kerala State president K. Surendran (file)

BJP Kerala State president K. Surendran (file) | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kerala president K. Surendran on Monday (September 30, 2024) alleged that the office of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has turned into “a den of looters and mafia groups.”

The revelations made by the Left Independent MLA P.V. Anvar against the Chief Minister’s political secretary and senior police officials had justified the allegations of corruption and nepotism raised against the office of the Chief Minister by the BJP for long, said Mr. Surendran at the State leadership meeting of the party held in Kochi.

Kerala legislator P.V. Anvar goes all out against CPI(M) leadership, reiterates charges at Nilambur rally

Mr. Surendran alleged that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], which is now linking Mr. Anvar with gold smuggling, had encouraged him earlier to remain in power. “The Left government has not yet initiated a serious probe into the allegations raised by the Nilambur MLA even as the Chief Minister continued to evade queries by terming it as a conspiracy,” he said.

He also criticised CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan for his “failure” to provide a concrete reply to the allegations by Mr. Anvar that Chief Minister’s political secretary and higher police officials were aiding the interests of the gold smuggling rackets in Kerala. “The government has also failed to initiate a concrete probe into allegations of tapping phone calls of Ministers,” he said.

UDF will discuss allegations raised by P.V. Anvar, says IUML leader P.K. Kunhalikutty

Mr. Surendran alleged that the branch meetings of the CPI(M) had been disrupted following the allegations raised by Mr. Anvar. “The CPI(M) is facing its worst-ever political crisis in Kerala as it will soon plunge into a crisis similar to the fate it met in West Bengal and Tripura,” he said.

Prakash Javadekar, former Union Minister and Kerala Prabhari of the BJP, said the CPI(M)’s strength in the Kerala Assembly will be reduced to zero very soon. “They will face a situation similar to West Bengal where the party’s strength declined to zero after being in power for 35 years,” he said.

“It will then be a fight between the Congress and the BJP in Kerala. And when its a fight between the Congress and the BJP, we know how to win,” he added.

