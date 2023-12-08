HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala Chief Minister says not all petitions forwarded by Governor can elicit government’s reply

The government will respond ‘only if the Governor is convinced of the facts’ mentioned in the petitions, says Pinarayi

December 08, 2023 01:55 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on December 8 (Friday) that his government was not duty-bound to reply to all the petitions submitted before the Governor.

The government will respond only if “the Governor is convinced of the facts” mentioned in the petitions, he told a media conference held on the sidelines of the Navakerala Sadas public outreach programme.

The Chief Minister was responding queries about the response sought by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to a petition submitted before him by R.S. Sasikumar, chairman of the Save University Campaign Committee, requesting him to recommend the President to declare a financial emergency in Kerala in view of the current financial crisis.

Mr. Khan had forwarded the petition to the Chief Secretary seeking the government’s reply.

“Is this not the person (Sasikumar) who had filed cases against the government earlier?” asked Mr. Vijayan while reminding the Governor that forwarding such petitions to the government was not proper.

On the Kerala High Court’s decision to send notices to him and his daughter along with a few others in connection with the alleged pay-off by the Kochi-based Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) for undue favour, the Chief Minister said that “let it (notice) come.”

“You need not be unduly worried about the notice”, he told the mediaperson who sought his response.

To a query on the attack on mediapersons of a news portal by activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) at Paravur Kavala, near Aluva, on Thursday, Mr. Vijayan alleged that the media persons had purposefully created such a situation. “It cannot be called journalism,” he said.

On repeated queries, he responded by saying that the police can take action accordingly.

Centre blamed

The Chief Minister blamed the Centre for not allowing the State government to undertake loss-making Central public sector units which were brought under the ambit of disinvestment.

He said that about 12.5 lakh passengers had travelled in Kochi Water Metro since its launch seven months ago.

Mr. Vijayan also pointed out that the expansion projects by IT majors. including IBM and TCS. had resulted in increased employment opportunities in the State.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.