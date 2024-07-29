Kerala Chief Minister pitches for clean and safe tourism destinations, bats for homestays

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told top officials to prioritise safety and hygiene at tourism centres and promote homestay tourism.

ADVERTISEMENT

After reviewing the State’s tourism sector, Mr. Vijayan urged homestay owners to get GST registration and licences from their local bodies before commencing operations.

Mr. Vijayan directed officials to ensure that public toilets, showrooms, cloakrooms and dormitories at tourist centres were clean and well-appointed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tourism department should expand its clean destination campaign to keep beaches, weekend holiday destinations, and hill resorts litter-free. It should employ sanitation workers to ensure timely and scientific waste disposal.

Mr. Vijayan asked authorities to crack down on houses and pleasure boats that lack inland navigation safety licences.

Authorities should repeatedly examine boats, including those operated by resort owners, to ensure their safety. He asked resort owners to operate boats only with trained lifeguards, buoys, and enough number of life jackets for tourists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vijayan told the Excise department to discourage drinking in public places. He called for installing surveillance cameras in sensitive destinations and mitigating the stray dog menace that prompts tourists to stay away from beaches, including Kovalam.

He made police clearance mandatory for tourism sector employees.

Chief Secretary V. Venu, Additional Chief Secretary Bishwanath Sinha, State Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, Fire and Rescue Department Chief K. Padmakumar and Tourism Secretary K. Biju were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.