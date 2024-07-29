ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Chief Minister pitches for clean and safe tourism destinations, bats for homestays

Published - July 29, 2024 07:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Pinarayi Vijayan directs officials to ensure that public toilets, showrooms, cloakrooms and dormitories at tourist centres are clean and well-appointed

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told top officials to prioritise safety and hygiene at tourism centres and promote homestay tourism.

ADVERTISEMENT

After reviewing the State’s tourism sector, Mr. Vijayan urged homestay owners to get GST registration and licences from their local bodies before commencing operations.

Mr. Vijayan directed officials to ensure that public toilets, showrooms, cloakrooms and dormitories at tourist centres were clean and well-appointed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tourism department should expand its clean destination campaign to keep beaches, weekend holiday destinations, and hill resorts litter-free. It should employ sanitation workers to ensure timely and scientific waste disposal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Vijayan asked authorities to crack down on houses and pleasure boats that lack inland navigation safety licences.

Authorities should repeatedly examine boats, including those operated by resort owners, to ensure their safety. He asked resort owners to operate boats only with trained lifeguards, buoys, and enough number of life jackets for tourists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vijayan told the Excise department to discourage drinking in public places. He called for installing surveillance cameras in sensitive destinations and mitigating the stray dog menace that prompts tourists to stay away from beaches, including Kovalam.

He made police clearance mandatory for tourism sector employees.

Chief Secretary V. Venu, Additional Chief Secretary Bishwanath Sinha, State Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, Fire and Rescue Department Chief K. Padmakumar and Tourism Secretary K. Biju were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US