GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala Chief Minister pitches for clean and safe tourism destinations, bats for homestays

Pinarayi Vijayan directs officials to ensure that public toilets, showrooms, cloakrooms and dormitories at tourist centres are clean and well-appointed

Published - July 29, 2024 07:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told top officials to prioritise safety and hygiene at tourism centres and promote homestay tourism.

After reviewing the State’s tourism sector, Mr. Vijayan urged homestay owners to get GST registration and licences from their local bodies before commencing operations.

Mr. Vijayan directed officials to ensure that public toilets, showrooms, cloakrooms and dormitories at tourist centres were clean and well-appointed.

The Tourism department should expand its clean destination campaign to keep beaches, weekend holiday destinations, and hill resorts litter-free. It should employ sanitation workers to ensure timely and scientific waste disposal.

Mr. Vijayan asked authorities to crack down on houses and pleasure boats that lack inland navigation safety licences.

Authorities should repeatedly examine boats, including those operated by resort owners, to ensure their safety. He asked resort owners to operate boats only with trained lifeguards, buoys, and enough number of life jackets for tourists.

Mr. Vijayan told the Excise department to discourage drinking in public places. He called for installing surveillance cameras in sensitive destinations and mitigating the stray dog menace that prompts tourists to stay away from beaches, including Kovalam.

He made police clearance mandatory for tourism sector employees.

Chief Secretary V. Venu, Additional Chief Secretary Bishwanath Sinha, State Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, Fire and Rescue Department Chief K. Padmakumar and Tourism Secretary K. Biju were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.