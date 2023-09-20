Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan unveils logo of Vizhinjam international seaport

September 20, 2023 02:20 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

As the initial phase of the ambitious international seaport coming up at Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram is nearing completion, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan unveiled its logo and identity at a function held in the capital on September 20. The port will be known as Vizhinjam International Seaport, Thiruvananthapuram.

Official sources said the logo would help the port's identity on the global maritime trade map.

Addressing the function, the Chief Minister said the Vizhinjam port is a dream project for Kerala, and it offers a wide scope for the State in the international maritime trade sector.

He said the first ship would dock at the port on October 4, 2023.

Mr. Vijayan wished that the newly unveiled logo would carry forward the glory of the international seaport across the world.

Kerala Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil delivered the presidential address.

Earlier this month, he had said that three more ships would be coming to Vizhinjam, one in October and two in November after the arrival of the first ship.

He said the port, being constructed at an estimated cost of ₹7,700 crore, was expected to be commissioned by May 2024.

"We hope to commission the port by May next year," Mr. Devarkovil had said, adding that Adani Ports Private Ltd has decided to complete all the works by December 2023. The Minister had added that 75% of the breakwater construction was also complete.

The Vizhinjam port is being constructed under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The Adani Group is the private partner in the development of the Vizhinjam port, which is going to be one of the largest ports in the world once commissioned.

The project, which was scheduled to be commissioned in 2019, got delayed due to several issues related to land acquisition.

Vizhinjam had also witnessed violent protests as fishermen in the area opposed the project, alleging that the port could adversely affect their livelihood.

